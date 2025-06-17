Blockbuster Trade Curtails Wizards Rumors
Jordan Poole has caught a fair amount of flack since moving to Washington and adapting to a starring role with the Wizards, but he's done a lot to rebuild his reputation from a flashy guard lacking in substance into one of the better point guards waiting for his next winning opportunity.
He's been named as someone to watch for the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings or anyone else looking for a point guard to act as their tertiary scorer and 3-point gunner, but the first big trade of the offseason did a lot to diminish his mounting trade buzz.
The Memphis Grizzlies dealt Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a bevy of assets on Sunday morning, beefing up the Magic's odds of contending in the vacant Eastern Conference and granting the Grizzlies resources to tweak around their roster.
The Magic have long been viewed as one of the favorites to land Poole, should everyone involved agree on a trade. The trade was expected for the Magic if the upcoming draft board breaks their way and they land a new primary shot creator in the backcourt.
Poole has many ties to the Orlando roster and has either worked out with or previously suited up alongside numerous Magic players. If the Washington rebuild ever started to seem insurmountable, he was expected to be potentially shopped like the team did with Kyle Kuzma when he started itching for a win-now situation.
Not only has that Orlando buzz completely disappeared now that they've found a guard capable of shooting at a high clip and creating for others, but Poole looks even more likely to stay than he did earlier in the offseason. He's spent the two months since Washington's season ended posting online about how the situation has helped him grow as a player and leader.
He's proven to be an instrumental piece of the Wizards' ongoing rebuild, mentoring the young pieces of the future off the court and shouldering much of the scoring burden with improved efficiency. He's meant much more to the roster, city and foundation than anticipated when he was first traded to Washington in 2023, and the recent trade shed some light on his fate.