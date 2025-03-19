Wizards Key Difference in Late-Season Turnaround
There is nothing better in life than to see a baby grow up. They begin to develop better habits in life and learn a bit of independency as they get older. In a sense, the Washington Wizards were babies early on in the season and have grown up right before our very eyes. So that causes a very interesting question - what has helped the Wizards to improve?
To begin, their chemistry appears to be clicking on all cylinders at this time. They are finally healthy relatively speaking. They have their main core playing available and everyone seems to know their roles. Team chemistry certainly has played a huge factor with their turnaround.
Their defense has improved tremendously lately too! They have been a team ranked towards the bottom five of ranked defense all season long. Over their last ten games, they have been ranked 13th in total defense. That certainly is something to feel good about and write home about as well as the Wizards have been lousy defensively.
Their defense has been lead by two rookies in particular, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr. Alex Sarr looks to be the leader and anchor of their team defense. He is seven feet tall and leads the teams in blocks every game. However, Sarr is a lot more than just a defensive anchor and leader defensively.
Sarr has had a breakout offensively during the second half of the season. He recently scored a career-high in points. His game appears to be polishing very nicely to close out the regular season as he can beat you in multiple ways offensively. Alex Sarr appears to have figured things out offensively and looks like a go-to player offensively for the Wizards as well.
Lastly, the having a veteran presence has helped the Wizards as well. The additions of Marcus Smart have helped the team particularly defensively, Khris Middleton is a player who does it all as the Wizards have gone to him late in games when they needed a bucket. The Wizards are 6-5 when Khris Middleton plays. This may be just the start of something special for the Washington Wizards.
