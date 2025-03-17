How Wizards Rookie Compares to Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic
One great thing many general managers in the NBA love is when a player can make an impact immediately. When this happens, trust is formed, and the player often has an excellent career for a very long time. That is how the Washington Wizards feel about Bub Carrington.
The Washington Wizards drafted Carrington with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 draft. As he is extremely young at just the age of 19-years-old, he is by far nowhere near being raw in talent. He is a player that the Wizards have relied on this season to win games.
Despite their struggles as a team, Carrington has answered the call as he has had the opportunity to be effective both as a starter and coming off the bench. He is extremely polished offensively as he is already one of the best shooters in the NBA. The Wizards are thankful to have him on their team and see him as part of their long-term plans.
Receiving high praise from different individuals certainly gives one a moment to feel good about themselves. That is something that can boost one's confidence through the roof. However, it is a different feeling that you may not be able to even put into words when you let the numbers speak for themselves.
Carrington is averaging nine points per game to go along with four assists and four rebounds. He is shooting 40% from the field and is creeping up to reaching 40% from beyond the arc as well. Carrington has been on a mission this year as he has been playing with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove.
With that being said, he has become one of three players in NBA history to record 250+ assists along with 100+ three-pointers before turning 20-years-old. The other two players are Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Luka Doncic, who was traded to the Lakers last month after an illustrous career with the Dallas Mavericks.
If Carrington continues on this path, could he have as great of a career as Doncic and Bryant? Time will tell as Carrington continues to develop into a significant player in the NBA.
