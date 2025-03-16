Alex Sarr Raises the Bar for Wizards
One of the best things to receive in life is something you haven't had before. Another thing that may fall in this category is something that you may not have had in quite some time. The Washington Wizards have that feeling now as they are happy to have Alex Sarr on their team.
Alex Sarr, a former number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is someone the Washington Wizards value. Last season, the feeling all season long was that something is missing. This particular thing may have been missing for a number of years now because the Wizards haven't had this in awhile, a true and real big man.
Although Alex Sarr has some things to continue to work on such as rebounding, he is truly the big man they have desperately needed. With his seven foot frame, he is able to defend the paint as he leads the teams in blocks per game. While seven feet tall, he isn't a big man who has a hard time on his feet. He is very agile for someone his size.
In fact, he has the ability to take the ball up the court and even attack the basket from the perimeter as well. He has a bit of a low-post game too and the mid-range jumper is nice as well. Alex Sarr even shoots the ball from beyond the arc well too. Sarr showed the world a little bit of everything in their latest win against the Denver Nuggets.
Alex Sarr scored a career-high 34 points against the Joker. He did so by doing a little bit of everything offensively. He made five three-point shots in the game, made five out of five shots from the free-throw line, and had a block as well. Most certainly, Alex Sarr was in his bag in this game as he performed well against the best big man in the entire league.
Alex Sarr is the big man the Wizards were looking for and desperately needed. He looks like a player who is on the verge of winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. As he continues his development and grows as a player, with games like this, he certainly will raise the bar for the struggling Washington Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!