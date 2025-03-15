Wizards Rookies Show Impressive Poise
One thing many have learned in life is that things don't always go your way or even the way you expected them to go. With those set of circumstances, it is important to always keep your composure and makeup when you can. That is how the rookies of the Washington Wizards have approached this season as they have shown poise.
Going into their first season, every rookie has a goal and dream of winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. They may also have goals and dreams of being a starter. Some of the rookies may have a goal simply to be a regular part of the rotation on the roster.
As some players dream big, others dream small or reasonably. They have a sound mind of judgment as they approach the regular season and go through the emotions. The Wizards have a very young roster. They came into the season with three rookies on the team. At this time, they now have four after trading for AJ Johnson at the deadline.
No matter the case, the Wizards have grown and shown quite a bit of poise this season. This was seen as the Wizards got a bit of revenge against a team that may have become their rival, the Detroit Pistons. This game was close and could have gone either way.
However, the Wizards leaned upon their trio of rookies to close this game out and escape with a victory on the road. Bub Carrington was able to make some clutch free throws, which extended the lead for the Wizards. That certainly has boosted his confidence as a player who may not become a full-time starter for the Wizards.
Kyshawn George's ability to hit late clutch three-pointers helped the Wizards in this game as well. Floor spacing is especially important in the era of basketball we have nowadays. Finally, the defensive presence of Alex Sarr as he was able to block a dunk by NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham, which would have won the game for the Pistons, is something to feel proud about as well.
As the Wizards grow as a team, their confidence level is growing with them. They are maturing both on and off the court, which has helped them to have good poise late in games. The Wizards, along with their trio of rookies may be something special in the future.
