Wizards Should Be Optimistic After Win Vs. Nuggets
The Washington Wizards are 15-51 this season,. Most of the time, that record would point to a failing team, but if you dig deep and really look at what the Wizards are doing, you'll see a team on the rise.
An All-Star cornerstone to build with in Jordan Poole
If Jordan Poole hitting that game winner vs the Denver Nuggets hasn't convinced you or if his All-Star play and mentorship to the young core isn't evidence that the Wizards should keep Jordan Poole in DC long-term, there truly isn't anything that will because it's clear as day, Jordan Poole is about to put the league on notice. He has not only played at an All-Star level, he has taken the keys to the franchise and flourished. While a trade could happen, you don't trade young All-Stars who want to be in DC and be part of a rebuild and resurgence.
Alex Sarr will be a Star
After five Summer League games, certain skeptics were calling Alex Sarr a "bust". Anyone who knows ball knows that with time and proper development, Alex Sarr would become a potential two-way stud. Throughout the season, he has continued to get better and better. Against the Nuggets, he dropped a career-high of 34 points. He showed efficiency from the three-point range and showed touch in the paint. He held his own against a future Hall of Famer in Nikola Jokic. This game was just a sample of things to come.
The Wizards have matched last year's win total
Unless the Wizards lose the rest of their games, they'll improve their record from last year. Many predicted around 20 wins and that could happen. That's a sign of progress and they could also push even further next season when you look at the All-Star play of Jordan Poole and the rapid progress of the young core. When you mix in the veteran impact of Holmes, Brogdon, Middleton, and Smart, this team will be better next season and you could say that next season has already started in the second half of this season and they should carry this momentum forward. The future is very bright in DC. You should carry your shades.
