Wizards Get Last Laugh Against the Joker
Playing on the road in the NBA is difficult. What's even more difficult is having success in the NBA. One of the most complex challenges is playing against the Denver Nuggets. However, the Washington Wizards may have the last laugh against The Joker.
The Denver Nuggets are one of the better teams in the NBA. They are a top three team in the Western Conference. They're one of the few teams in the league that are mentioned in the NBA Championship conversation. The reason behind it is because they have perhaps the best player in the league, Nikola Jokic.
Nikola Jokic has received the nickname, The Joker due to the complexity of his last name. The nickname is likened to one of DC Comic's Villains who is the arch enemy of Batman. The Joker is a villain who gives Batman problems in a variety of different ways.
Nikola Jokic is a player who can beat you in a number of different ways as well. He does everything well as he averages a triple-double for the regular season with points, rebounds, and assists. Playing against him wasn't an easy task for the Wizards. However, they managed to escape Denver with a win.
The win was a team effort for the Wizards. Every starter for them scored in double-figures. In fact, Alex Sarr had a career-high 34 points in this game. However, Jordan Poole is the player who sealed the deal for the Wizards.
Jordan Poole pulled up nearly from halfcourt in the face of former Wizard Russell Westbrook and nailed a three-point shot which secured the 126-123 victory for the Wizards. This game certainly was a confidence builder for the team. They Wizards have played well on this seven-game road trip.
What makes this win significant is the very fact that the Nuggets are a team still fighting for playoff positioning. They are purposely trying to win games so they can receive home-court advantage for the playoffs. They have a legit opportunity to do so however the clock is ticking for them.
Meanwhile, the Wizards have eyes on the NBA Draft. They also were without one of their most significant players Bilal Coulibaly as he is out for the season. The Wizards are continuing to form an identity as they continue to win late in the season. In this game particularly, they ended up having the last laugh against The Joker and the Denver Nuggets
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!