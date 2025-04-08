Wizards' Keys to Victory Over Pacers: Energy Matters
The Washington Wizards roll into Indianapolis before heading home on the second of a back-to-back and home finale against the Sixers. This is a tough matchup for the Wizards, and even though they are trying to tank without tanking, they should want to see some effort and fight from their young core. Everyone is still fighting for a long-term place with the team and should play as if tomorrow isn't guaranteed. If they fight, they could sneak a win against the Pacers. Here are three keys to a possible victory:
Win the paint
For the Wizards to even have a chance vs a playoff-bound Pacers team, they must control and dominate the paint on both ends of the court. Alex Sarr should look to get more involved with the paint. Sarr boxing out and grabbing rebounds would help the Wizards tremendously, and getting him involved in the pick and roll would pay dividends.
Defensively, keeping him off the perimeter and playing him closer to the rim would be a wise decision. He needs to improve his interior defense before he guards on the perimeter consistently. Once he does, he'll be a defensive player of the year type of player.
Close out shooters
The Pacers are the 3rd best shooting team in the league, so the Wizards will need to do two things. One, they will have to close out on shooters and offer more resistance. You have to be annoying and pesky to irritate shooters, so if they want a chance to compete vs the Pacers, the defensive intensity must be high. They should also do something that'll put them in the best spot to close out, making faster switches.
Defensive switches must be faster
For the Wizards defenders to have better opportunities to close out on shooters, they must rotate defenders faster and with more aggression.
There's a phrase in the Army, "violence of action". If you do something, do it with intent and purpose. If the Wizards' defense shows some toughness and energy, they could shut the Pacers down on the perimeter.
Prediction: Pacers win 112-98
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!