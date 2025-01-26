Wizards Star Growing Impatient With Trade Deadline Near
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the Washington Wizards are expected to be very busy. One name to keep a close eye on will be forward Kyle Kuzma.
Last year, Kuzma turned down a trade to the Dallas Mavericks. He wanted to remain with the Wizards at that point in time. His opinion could be changing ahead of the deadline this year.
Josh Robbins of The Athletic has noted that Kuzma is growing impatient with the direction that Washington is headed.
"Last season, Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger had a concrete trade offer on the table from the Dallas Mavericks, but Winger felt lukewarm about it. At that time, Winger asked Kuzma if he wanted to be traded, and Kuzma said he preferred to remain with the Wizards. Winger wound up declining the Mavericks’ trade offer," Robbins wrote.
He continued on, noting where Kuzma currently stands with the Wizards.
"But all indications are that Kuzma is less patient now with the Wizards’ direction."
Kuzma could very well end up being moved ahead of the deadline this year. Washington is nowhere close to being a playoff contender and getting as much value for Kuzma as they can makes sense.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season, Kuzma has struggled to play up to his ability. He has played in 27 games and started in 25 of those appearances. In those games, he has averaged just 14.6 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
In addition to his lower averages, Kuzma has shot just 42.3 percent from the floor and 28 percent from the three-point line.
Unfortunately, his trade value is likely much lower than it was last season. He has struggled to play at a high level, with part of that having to do with injuries and the overall level that the team has played.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Wizards choose to do ahead of the deadline. He will be a name to watch closely.
