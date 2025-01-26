Inside The Wizards

Wizards Pile on Another Loss vs. Suns

The Washington Wizards have now lost 13 straight games after falling to the Phoenix Suns.

Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) passes the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards remain in the loss column after falling 119-109 to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night inside the Footprint Center.

Like many losses the Wizards have had this season, it started with a poor first quarter that saw them go down double digits.

While the Wizards tried to fight their way back into the game, their efforts fell on another loss for the team. The Wizards brought it to within four points late in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get to a lead late in the game.

Kyle Kuzma led the way for the Wizards, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jordan Poole also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.

For the Suns, Kevin Durant was the leading scorer with 29 points and new center Nick Richards had 20 points and 19 rebounds, proving his worth after being traded by the Charlotte Hornets.

The defeat marks the 13th straight for the Wizards, continuing their win drought that has plagued them since New Year's Day.

The Wizards will wrap up their road trip in the Western Conference on Monday night when they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

