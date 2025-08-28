Wizards Latest Ranking Sparks Sense of Urgency
Every day, we all look in the mirror to see what needs to be fixed. It is essentially a self-evaluation of ourselves to assess our appearance. Maybe you just finished eating a pepper steak sandwich, and you have pepper in your teeth. You would want to do this, so you won’t be embarrassed when smiling and laughing with others. Perhaps your hair is looking a bit on the wild side. When that happens, you may decide to comb it so you can look presentable. At the end of the day, nobody wants to be the one grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. This is something the Washington Wizards have become accustomed to doing.
The last couple of years have not been pleasant for the Wizards or anyone associated with the Wizards. They have become accustomed to losing as they seem to be a usual participant in the NBA Lottery. They haven’t made the playoffs much over the years, as they have only qualified for postseason play just nine times since the 2000-2001 season. They haven’t had many stars in their prime over the years, stay with the team for a while either.
The Wizards find themselves between a rock and a hard place at this moment and things continue to get worse for them. In the latest ranking of teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards have been ranked as the worst sports team in the entire United States of America.
This latest ranking of the Wizards raises concerns for them, as it is a ranking that can cause one to feel embarrassed and even ashamed. Some of this is self-inflicted, as the team knows they aren’t in a position to compete for a championship at this time. They have been thought of as a team that has been tanking to better improve their team through the NBA Draft.
As this latest ranking has come out, the Wizards could find themselves approaching this upcoming season completely different from how they have in the past. They may have goals of not having the worst record in the league or even the second-worst record as they have in the past. They may even try to compete for the In-Season Tournament. They also may find themselves trying to make the NBA Play-In Tournament and even the playoffs because being ranked as the worst team in the U.S. is something to test your pride.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!