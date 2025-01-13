Wizards Legend Honored During Game vs. Thunder
The Washington Wizards are playing tonight at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and one of the franchise's most celebrated players is in attendance to see the team play.
Former No. 1 overall pick and Wizards point guard John Wall had a video played for him on the jumbotron in Capital One Arena and was met to a chorus of cheers from the crowd.
Wall, 34, played for the Wizards from 2010-20, but he only played in 77 games for Washington in his final three years in D.C. He built a strong relationship with the fanbase and organization, though he was admittedly surprised when the Wizards traded him to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2020-21 season for Russell Westbrook.
Wall last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
It appears from this moment that the relationship between Wall and the Wizards isn't completely shattered. Hearing the support from the crowd must have made Wall feel at home and welcomed by the fanbase that once called him "their guy."
The Wizards could benefit from prime Wall right now as they currently trail the Thunder by double digits late in the second quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!