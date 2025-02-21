Will Kyle Kuzma's Time on the Wizards be Remembered?
When Kyle Kuzma came to the Washington Wizards as part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles, he came as a young wing with championship experience who was trying to find his play in the NBA and figure out who he was as a player.
Kuzma became a complete player in DC and did his job, but does he have a legacy, or will he be another former player passing through the nation's capital?
Why he does have a legacy:
While Kuzma does have some sort of legacy in DC, it won't be on the level of former Wizards like Arenas, Wall, or even Beal. He was productive, though, and got better every season, with the exception of 2024-2025, when he was in Washington. His scoring average went from 17 PPG in his first year in DC to 22 PPG in his third.
Last season, after Bradley Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns, he emerged as the number-one scoring option and saw career highs in not only scoring but in FG percentage (46%) and APG (4.2). The assists indicate that he was creating for others a lot more and allowed his offensive game to create high-percentage opportunities. He was a key veteran voice in the locker room and became very popular with the fanbase and the organization. However, things took a turn for the worse this season.
Why he doesn't have a legacy:
It all started during the offseason. While I've never held the opinion that athletes should just shut up and dribble, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. I'm a firm believer in athletes using their platforms to bring awareness or express their opinions but once you take that step, you run the risk of public opinion. Going back and forth with fans on political topics is a slippery slope and when you add the fact that it was Kuzma's mother who leaked him wanting out in DC, it may have burned some bridges on the way out.
After one of the last games he played with the Wizards where he scored 30 points, he made comments that he was focused on getting "his", and wouldn't buy into what the Wizards are doing when it comes to developing its young core. That might have been the straw that broke the camel's back.
Does he have a legacy? I'm going to say no. He was productive while he was in the district, but falls into the same category as Martell Webster and Kristaps Porzingis. He did his job, but didn't have the same impact that Gilbert Arenas, John Wall, or Bradley Beal had in DC, and that's okay. He was just passing through but when you look back at this rebuild, he had a place in it and that is what should be celebrated.
