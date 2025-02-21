Why Wizards Value Jordan Poole
Gone are the days when defense was a priority in the NBA. In the league today, scoring is something that is considered to be important. While defense is still important, it's something that can be overlooked as scoring in the NBA is up at an all-time high. Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is very familiar with this as well.
Poole's career felt like he was a bit undervalued and underappreciated in Golden State with the Warriors. Sure, he played on the same team as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. However, he was still playing as a sixth man on the team. Poole is a starter in this league, and he has been fully aware of that.
After being traded to the Wizards, Poole became an immediate day-one starter for them. The Wizards knew something was lacking on their team. They knew what needed to be done. The Wizards were aware of the importance of having a dominant scorer on their team. That is why they opted to trade for Poole.
Poole is one of the league's best shooters. His days of playing in Golden State certainly had a huge benefit to his skillset. He is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. That is also something that is highly valued. Everyone needs to be able to stretch the floor.
However, it doesn't end there for Poole. Not only is he one of the best three-point shooters, but he is also one of the league's best scorers. Although a bit undersized at the shooting guard position, he is still a dynamic scorer from everywhere on the court.
There have been small dynamic scorers in the league before. One that may come to mind is Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. "The Answer" stood just six-feet-tall and was still dominant in scoring at ease. A current player that may come to mind is Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He too is six-feet-tall and is scoring with the best of them.
While Mitchell may get more love at this moment, Poole has something he doesn't - more 40-point games this season. Yes, Poole leads the entire league in 40-point games as of Thursday.
The Wizards indeed value and appreciate Poole as he continues to be dominant on the offensive end for them.
