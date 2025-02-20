What Wizards, Alex Sarr Need to Focus on for Second Half of Season
The Washington Wizards are looking to cash in big following their investment in a rising star, forward Alex Sarr.
There is no doubt that Alex Sarr is having a heck of a season for the Washington Wizards. As he was drafted number two overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, expectations are high. Alex Sarr is a tall, thin-framed forward who has a very deep bag of skills in his bag on the court. Like any rookie, what you see is not what you will get.
When Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant first came into the league, it was said that he needed to bulk up and gain some weight. His body type isn't the type to be solid. However, he still managed to build lean muscle and he has molded his body to being what it needs to be in the NBA. The same can be said with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is now one of the biggest and strongest players in the league.
Alex Sarr needs to bulk up a bit. He needs to build muscle strategically because we don't want his agility skillset to be taken back. He is pretty quick on his feet even as he stands seven feet tall. As he builds muscle, his drives to the basket will become easier for him as he will have a chance to even get to the free-throw line even more.
He also needs to attack the boards more. As he is seven feet tall, one would think he would be averaging more than six rebounds each game. Six rebounds per game for a seven-footer who is starting isn't going to cut it to be elite in the NBA. That goes to needing to bulk up again.
Lastly, improving the percentage from beyond the arc would be huge for both the Wizards and Alex Sarr. We live in an era of basketball where the bigs are essential to stretching the floor. His ability to knock down those three-point shots will open up the lane for the rest of the team. Alex Sarr is already one of the best shot blockers in the league as he is averaging nearly two blocks per game. As he works on his three-point shot, building muscle, and rebounding, Sarr will be one of the best big men in the NBA.
