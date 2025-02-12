Inside The Wizards

What Khris Middleton Brings to Wizards

Khris Middleton has a lot of value for the Washington Wizards.

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton has yet to see the floor for his new team, but he can bring a lot to the table both on and off the court.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes laid out the impact Middleton can have after his trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent the last 12 years of his career.

"Middleton has little utility for the Washington Wizards on the floor but retains some as a veteran influence on the youth corps. His $34 million expiring salary (player option) next year could theoretically be flipped for another asset over the summer or at the 2026 deadline," Hughes writes.

"The 2028 swap rights Washington got in the deal are a pretty speculative asset, as the Bucks may not be worse in the 2027-28 season than the Wizards. Ditto for AJ Johnson, Milwaukee's first-rounder in the most recent draft who's had his moments in the G League but remains a long way from factoring in the NBA.

"Spin it just right, and you could argue the Wizards got the equivalent of two first-rounders for Kuzma—plus whatever value Middleton might bring back down the road."

So, while Middleton has temporary value as a veteran and former NBA champion, he doesn't quite do much for the long-term solution for the team. Therefore, the Wizards should play him as much as possible without compromising the real goal of developing the younger players, so that Washington could be able to trade him in the summer for even more value down the line.

The Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers in their final game before the All-Star Break. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

