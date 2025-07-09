Wizards Making Long-Term Plan Without Free Agents

Washington now has 9 first-round picks from the past 3 drafts:



2023:

Bilal Coulibaly (No. 7)

Cam Whitmore (No. 20)



2024:

Alex Sarr (No. 2)

Bub Carrington (No. 14)

AJ Johnson (No. 23)

Kyshawn George (No. 24)

Dillon Jones (No. 26)



2025:

Tre Johnson (No. 6)

Will Riley (No. 21)