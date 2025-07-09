Wizards Making Long-Term Plan Without Free Agents
Everyone has their own unique way of doing things. Everyone has their style, to say the least. That is what makes life interesting. For the most part, everyone is different. We can expect business to take place differently every time we decide to make a deal. That has been the case in the NBA, especially with the Washington Wizards.
While the Wizards are yet to make a free agent signing, they have still been busy this offseason. They were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention in the league this past season. With that being the case, the Wizards have started their offseason some time ahead of the rest of the league. A lot of their moves that they decided to make may have been premeditated. Despite not making any deals through free agency, they have still been able to acquire many talented players. One unique way the Wizards have constructed their roster is by having nine first-round draft picks of players from the draft over the last three seasons.
With the acquisition of Cam Whitmore, that has put the Wizards in a class of their own when it comes to young talent in the league. Other players taken in the first round of the last three NBA Drafts include Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson, Kyshawn George, Dillon Jones, Tre Johnson and Will Riley. General Manager Will Dawkins has been active over the last few summers.
With the construction of the Wizards' roster, they have positioned themselves in a position to have much success for many years to come. The core of the roster has an age range from 19 - 24. The Wizards have a solid balance on their team when it comes to the construction of their roster, as they also have veterans who have made a name for themselves in the league, such as Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart and CJ McCollum. The Wizards have separated themselves from the rest of the teams in the NBA in a positive way.
