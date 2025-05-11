Wizards May Be Forced to Choose Between Two Guards
The Washington Wizards may be realizing some redundancy in their ranks.
In the NBA, the goal is always to have young talent on your team. Those young, talented athletes bring a lot of energy to the team, and can therefore change the outcome of a game. The Washington Wizards understand that very well, as they have the luxury of having two players who have similar games.
AJ Johnson and Colby Jones proved to be exciting players for the Wizards. They both helped the Wizards specifically on the offensive end of the floor this season. While Colby Jones has shown himself to be more of a perimeter threat, Johnson was more of an interior threat. He excelled at attacking the basket.
Jones had plenty of highlight dunks to prove that. Meanwhile, he could get hot in any game with the three-point shot as he scored a season high 24 points in a game against the Utah Jazz. In that game, he made four out of four three-point shots.
While they are both young and offer scoring offensively, the Wizards may be forced to choose between the two players. There simply aren’t enough minutes in the regular rotation for both shooting guards to excel. The Wizards may have to ask themselves whether they value the three-point shot or fastbreak points more. Which player has more upside? Which player may offer a better return if they were to be traded? Those questions are important as they may be forced to choose between them someday.
