Did Wizards Miss Big By Trading Former Top Pick?
When the Washington Wizards selected forward Deni Avdija with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they felt that they were getting a potential superstar.
Unfortunately, after four seasons with the team, that potential was not fully realized and the Wizards made the decision to trade him to the Portland Trail Blazers in the move that brought Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round picks.
One of those first-round picks was used to select guard Bub Carrington this offseason. The second pick will be made in 2029.
Now, it sounds like Avdija is making waves with the Trail Blazers.
Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups spoke out glowingly about the former Washington forward. He even went so far as to call Avdija his team's "best player" right now.
“Deni Avdija is probably the best player on the team with his setup and the way he plays.”
Avdija certainly has this kind of potential. He could very well end up being the Trail Blazers' best player if he starts reaching his full potential.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Wizards, he had his best season of his career so far. He averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In addition to those averages, he shot 50.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from the three-point line.
At just 23 years of age, Avdija is just getting started in the NBA. He has plenty of time to work hard and develop his game to the level that Washington originally thought he could be play at.
Unfortunately, he just hadn't done enough to convince the Wizards that they should pay big to keep him around long-term. They had to pivot and get the most value of him that they could.
It will be interesting to see if the preseason hype carries into the regular season. Avdija could very well be close to unlocking his full potential and could be a huge part of turning Portland around.
