Wizards Must Prioritize Youth Movement
The Washington Wizards have committed a lot of playing time to their young core, but they still have other players that they are looking out for.
The Wizards aren't expected to be very good this season, as evidenced by their 2-9 start, so in order to get the most out of this year, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the team needs to continue to focus on its "Core 4" in Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, all of whom were selected in the first round of the past two drafts.
"This season is still all about Washington's youngest pieces, namely Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George," Hughes writes. "The only goals this year should be playing those four together as much as possible, hoping for a few bright flashes of development and chemistry, and being more than OK with watching as the losses mount. The only thing better than having four promising young players is getting a fifth with a high pick in the 2025 lottery."
The four young prospects have started a few games together already this season alongside Jordan Poole, but when Kyle Kuzma returned from his groin injury, George was knocked out of the starting unit.
The Wizards don't have to start all four of these players, but they should be getting priority over players like Kuzma, who don't fit the team's long-term timeline. Whether that means trading Kuzma or not remains to be seen, but the Wizards will have a successful season as long as they see positive development from all of their recent draft picks irrespective of what Kuzma, Poole and other veterans do.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
