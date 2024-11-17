Inside The Wizards

Pistons vs. Wizards Preview: Shot to End Skid

The Washington Wizards are back at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are happy to be back in the nation's capital as they host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at the Capital One Arena.

This time a year ago, the Pistons were undergoing one of the worst streaks in sports history, dropping 28 consecutive games. After the dust settled, the Pistons and Wizards were fighting to not have the unfortunate distinction of being the worst team in the league. The Pistons won just 14 games last season while the Wizards have 15 games in the win column.

However, this season has seen the two teams take a different turn. The Wizards have lost six straight games, five of which came on the team's recent road trip, while the Pistons have been one of the bigger surprises in the league at 6-8 on the year. The Pistons are currently 2-0 in NBA Cup play, proving that they are competitive.

Detroit has gone 3-3 in its last six games, all of which have either ended in overtime or was decided by five points or less. The Pistons have been fighting all year long, and the Wizards will have to match it in order to snap their losing streak.

Pistons vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Sunday, November 17 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

  • PF Bobi Klintman (OUT - calf)
  • SF Simone Fontecchio (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
  • SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - head)
  • SF Ausar Thompson (OUT - illness)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

    • Pistons vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

    Detroit Pistons

    • PG Cade Cunningham
    • SG Jaden Ivey
    • SF Malik Beasley
    • PF Tobias Harris
    • C Jalen Duren

    Washington Wizards

    • PG Bub Carrington
    • SG Jordan Poole
    • SF Bilal Coulibaly
    • PF Kyle Kuzma
    • C Alex Sarr

    Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Published
    Jeremy Brener
    JEREMY BRENER

    Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

    Home/Washington Wizards News