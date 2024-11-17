Pistons vs. Wizards Preview: Shot to End Skid
The Washington Wizards are happy to be back in the nation's capital as they host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at the Capital One Arena.
This time a year ago, the Pistons were undergoing one of the worst streaks in sports history, dropping 28 consecutive games. After the dust settled, the Pistons and Wizards were fighting to not have the unfortunate distinction of being the worst team in the league. The Pistons won just 14 games last season while the Wizards have 15 games in the win column.
However, this season has seen the two teams take a different turn. The Wizards have lost six straight games, five of which came on the team's recent road trip, while the Pistons have been one of the bigger surprises in the league at 6-8 on the year. The Pistons are currently 2-0 in NBA Cup play, proving that they are competitive.
Detroit has gone 3-3 in its last six games, all of which have either ended in overtime or was decided by five points or less. The Pistons have been fighting all year long, and the Wizards will have to match it in order to snap their losing streak.
Pistons vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Sunday, November 17 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Report
Detroit Pistons
- PF Bobi Klintman (OUT - calf)
- SF Simone Fontecchio (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
- SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - head)
- SF Ausar Thompson (OUT - illness)
Washington Wizards
Pistons vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Detroit Pistons
- PG Cade Cunningham
- SG Jaden Ivey
- SF Malik Beasley
- PF Tobias Harris
- C Jalen Duren
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
