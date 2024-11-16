Wizards Could See Fast Track to All-Star Game
The Washington Wizards haven't had an All-Star in four years, but there's a way the franchise could soon make a return to the big game.
While there is always the chance for a player to break out like Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly or Alex Sarr, a faster way to get to the All-Star Game could soon be available.
ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that there could soon be a change to the All-Star Game format, which has received criticism over the past few years.
The potential new format would follow a similar path that the Rising Stars Challenge has taken over the past few years. The Rising Stars Challenge has been met with critical acclaim as there are four teams of seven that compete in a tournament to determine who wins.
In the new All-Star format, the winning team from the Rising Stars challenge would be the fourth team participating on Sunday, and they would have to face three teams of All-Stars.
The new format could begin as early as next year, where players like Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George would be second-year players that are eligible for the Rising Stars Challenge. If they made it to the Rising Stars Challenge and won, they would move on and participate in the All-Star tournament on Sunday.
A format change like this allows fan bases with younger players to get more involved, and it may ignite a competitive edge from the All-Stars, even though it has been lacking over the past few years.
The All-Stars wouldn't want to lose to the Rising Stars, so they would bring that competitive edge, because the younger players want an opportunity to show out in front of a national stage.
The new format isn't official, but if it comes into fruition, we could see some Wizards playing under the bright lights.
