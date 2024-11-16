Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Has Inefficient Night vs. Hawks
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring in its 129-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at State Farm Arena.
Kuzma had 24 points, which is a solid number in the box score. However, it came on a very inefficient 11-of-28 shooting from the floor. On the season, Kuzma is shooting just over 36 percent overall and 27.9 percent from beyond the arc, which are numbers that simply aren't good enough to win basketball games.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe explained why Kuzma and the team's offense didn't function well against the Hawks.
"They started pressuring us, the shots got more contested. We probably didn't search out the extra pass as much as we had been,” Keefe said postgame.
The Wizards scored 39 points in the first quarter but managed just 11 in the second, bringing the team's momentum to a screeching halt. Before they knew it, their double-digit lead had evaporated and the Hawks started building one of their own.
The game could have ended up much like the last one against the San Antonio Spurs, where they scored 130 points. However, the Wizards weren't hitting their shots at the same rate as the Hawks, and it led to their demise.
In order to fix this, the Wizards have to take smarter shots, and if Kuzma is going to take 28 shots in a game, they have to be better looks.
Kuzma has the ball in his hands quite often, so he needs to be able to diagnose what shots are the right ones to take. If he is unable to do that, the Wizards won't win very many games moving forward.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Detroit Pistons at home.
