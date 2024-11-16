Wizards Rookie Enjoys Career Night Against Hawks
Things are beginning to click on the offensive end for Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr.
Even though the Wizards lost 129-117 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night to finish off a five-game winless road trip, the No. 2 overall pick out of France scored a career-high 20 points in the matchup.
Sarr earned praise from coach Brian Keefe after the game.
“I think one of the things that was great about Alex was his activity,” Keefe said. “Steals, blocked shots, offensive rebounding. Sometimes that just leads to you getting some good shots.”
Sarr scored 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor. He also made a trio of triples and was a +10 while on the court in 31 minutes. That means the Wizards were a -22 when he was on the bench in 17 minutes, and that's when Washington lost the game.
Keefe further explained why Sarr has impressed him so far in his rookie year.
“I think the one thing that's great about Alex is that he does not waver and he has never wavered since I've been around him,” Keefe said. “He continues to play, he continues to compete. Shot doesn't go in, it doesn't affect how he plays on the other end. This is a guy who can move on to the next possession. It's really mature for someone his age to be able to do that. It's a great quality that he has.”
Sarr also shared how his confidence has always remained the same despite his struggles.
“You got to keep shooting at the end of the day,” Sarr said. “I feel like you just got to stay confident in your game.”
A game like this should definitely keep Sarr confident, and that will do wonders for him and the Wizards moving forward.
