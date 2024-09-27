Wizards Named Trade Candidate for Warriors Rising Star
The Washington Wizards should absolutely be on the lookout for young talent, and the Golden State Warriors may have the answer for them.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has named Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga as a potential trade target for the Wizards this coming season.
"Another high-upside player on their rookie deal who hasn't agreed to an extension with his team, Kuminga would bring a great deal of excitement to Washington," Swartz wrote.
Swartz added that Kuminga would make even more sense if Kyle Kuzma is traded, which may very well happen.
The question is whether or not Golden State would actually want to move Kuminga.
Of course, Washington could always trade Kuzma in a deal for Kuminga, but the Warriors may not be so open to such a move.
Golden State seems to really like Kuminga, who had sort of a breakout year this past season when he averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over 26.3 minutes a night on 52.9/32.1/74.6 shooting splits.
The 21-year-old took major strides offensively during the 2023-24 campaign, and while the consistency is not yet there on the defensive end, he has certainly shown flashes of being a terrific defender.
The Wizards are certainly in need of more young pieces. The quintet of Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Daniel Gafford and rookie Bub Carrington is solid, but Washington doesn't appear to have a whole lot of elite talent there.
Kuminga would represent a breath of fresh air for a Wizards team that won just 15 games a year ago and will absolutely be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick this coming season.
The Warriors are trying to figure out a way to contend with Stephen Curry while not completely mortgaging their future. It's quite a tightrope, and Golden State has to find a happy medium.
Would that entail trading Kuminga for a player who could help the Dubs more right now? It remains to be seen. Perhaps Washington could get a third team involved in a potential trade.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!