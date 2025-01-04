Wizards Need Big Offer to Trade Veteran Center
With just under five weeks before the annual NBA trade deadline, the Washington Wizards have a big decision to make in regards to veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.
Valanciunas, 32, is expected to be one of the best players on the trade market this year, and several teams could be looking to acquire him, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, if the Wizards are going to trade Valanciunas, they will likely need an offer that will blow them away considering how much they like the Lithuanian center as a mentor to the younger players on the team.
“He’s going to be great for all of our guys,” Keefe said of Valanciunas. “You know he has so much knowledge and experience in the league and coverages and how to guard guys and he's always trying to help all of our guys out.”
The Wizards signed Valanciunas to a three-year contract over the summer because they saw how much he represented what the franchise wanted to build. He's become a model citizen and example for the Wizards rebuild and his teammates are picking up a lot from him.
This doesn't mean that the Wizards shouldn't consider any offers that come in for him, but they could look to be selective and picky when it comes to accepting one.
If Valanciunas were on an expiring deal, it would make more sense to trade him and it wouldn't be as big of a debate. However, given his positive impact and his long-term deal, the Wizards' decision becomes a little more difficult.
If they ultimately end up trading Valanciunas, it will likely be for a young player they really like or an offer they simply cannot refuse.
Valanciunas and the Wizards are set to play his former New Orleans Pelicans team tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
