Inside The Wizards

Wizards Need Big Offer to Trade Veteran Center

The Washington Wizards could trade one of their best players before the Feb. 6 deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for position during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for position during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

With just under five weeks before the annual NBA trade deadline, the Washington Wizards have a big decision to make in regards to veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.

Valanciunas, 32, is expected to be one of the best players on the trade market this year, and several teams could be looking to acquire him, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, if the Wizards are going to trade Valanciunas, they will likely need an offer that will blow them away considering how much they like the Lithuanian center as a mentor to the younger players on the team.

“He’s going to be great for all of our guys,” Keefe said of Valanciunas. “You know he has so much knowledge and experience in the league and coverages and how to guard guys and he's always trying to help all of our guys out.”

The Wizards signed Valanciunas to a three-year contract over the summer because they saw how much he represented what the franchise wanted to build. He's become a model citizen and example for the Wizards rebuild and his teammates are picking up a lot from him.

This doesn't mean that the Wizards shouldn't consider any offers that come in for him, but they could look to be selective and picky when it comes to accepting one.

If Valanciunas were on an expiring deal, it would make more sense to trade him and it wouldn't be as big of a debate. However, given his positive impact and his long-term deal, the Wizards' decision becomes a little more difficult.

If they ultimately end up trading Valanciunas, it will likely be for a young player they really like or an offer they simply cannot refuse.

Valanciunas and the Wizards are set to play his former New Orleans Pelicans team tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News