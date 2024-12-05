Wizards Rookie Gives Team Hope
The Washington Wizards haven't won much this season, but they have reasons to be excited that go beyond the box score and standings.
Rookie forward Kyshawn George has become an intriguing piece to the roster and someone to keep an eye on as the rebuild moves forward.
HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer explained why he is a big fan of George's.
"I am way, way too obsessed with the NBA’s worst team. I’ve probably viewed more Wiz games than any non-DMV resident in the country – it’s a problem," Shearer writes. "One of my favorite Wizards things has been seeing the team’s trio of talented rookies show unexpected flashes. George is a perfect example. Although he loves to jack up three-pointers (the confidence is another plus), George is unselfish with the ball and possesses excellent vision on the bounce. He has a surprising subtlety to his passing that only pops if you’re paying way more attention to the Wizards than you should be. ... Of course, a team that’s spent much of the season starting three rookies and a second-year player is terrible. That’s to be expected. But there’s something fun brewing in Washington; stay tuned."
If the Wizards look past the losses that mostly has to do with an obvious talent difference between their team and opponents, there is something worth being optimistic about in the nation's capital.
It's still very early in the season and rebuild, but the Wizards have a few players that could emerge into people who could be part of the next great Washington playoff rotation.
While George is out with an ankle sprain for tonight, the Wizards will return to the court as they take on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
