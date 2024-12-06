Wizards Set Bad Franchise Record in Loss to Mavericks
The Washington Wizards are matching an unfortunate franchise record after falling 137-101 to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night inside Capital One Arena.
The 36-point loss was the 16th straight for the Wizards, which tied a franchise record that was also seen during the 2009-10 and 2023-24 seasons.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe spoke about the loss after the game.
“They made some shots, we made some errors in some of our execution defensively," Keefe said postgame. "Give the credit for making the shots when we did make some mistakes. I thought they closed the end of the second quarter and that would kind of push them ahead. We had cut into the lead and we maybe could have got it to 10 but they made a little bit of a run right there at the end that kind of bled into the second half.”
The Wizards allowed a 15-0 run in the middle of the first quarter that set them behind from the jump. When the Wizards start games poorly, it almost feels like their flat start keeps them on the ground for a while and they need to start games from behind.
Setting the tone and coming out of the gates strong is extremely key, but given the fact that the Wizards had a new starting lineup is part of the reason behind the slow start. For the first time this season, Marvin Bagley III drew the start, and that led to an imbalance of chemistry next to Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr.
The Wizards will look to snap this long losing streak and avoid breaking the record when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets tomorrow. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
