Trade Market Monitoring Wizards PG
The Washington Wizards are going to be fielding plenty of trade calls over the next two months on several of their players, including veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Brogdon, who turns 32 next week, will be one of the players desired by other teams. The veteran point guard has playoff experience with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, which contenders will value in the home stretch of the season.
HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that teams are monitoring him on the trade market.
"Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon is another Wizard that playoff-caliber teams are monitoring, especially with his $22.5 million expiring contract coming off the books this summer," Scotto writes. "Looking ahead, second-round picks and accompanying bad contracts may not move the needle for the Wizards. Washington has many second-round picks stockpiled already. Keep in mind, Washington had offers of multiple second-round picks for Tyus Jones last season, which were rejected, league sources told HoopsHype."
Brogdon likely won't fetch more than a pair of second-round picks. Perhaps a young player would be of interest to the Wizards, but it's unlikely that Washington would be able to get much more. If the Wizards were offered a future first-round pick, they should accept the deal without much hesitation. That would be more than enough to warrant not having a veteran point guard.
While Brogdon's value as a veteran point guard is high, especially to young players like Bub Carrington, he doesn't offer much as an expiring contract. The Wizards could let him walk this summer and not get anything back in return for him, but that wouldn't be wise.
Washington should truly consider the offers that come its way for Brogdon and hope that the team can add to the cupboard of future draft capital to line this team up nicely in the next few years.
