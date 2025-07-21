Why Wizards Parted Ways With Marcus Smart
As consumers, it is common to stay active and make purchases that will make life easier for you. Those purchases can sometimes be likened to an investment. Those investments aren’t always needed. When that is the case, many people look for a return or refund as they don’t want to see their money being wasted. The Washington Wizards acquired veteran Marcus Smart to bolster their roster for the long run. That raises the question: Why did the Wizards part ways with him now?
It feels like an easy decision for the Wizards to buy out Smart's contract. The veteran only spent half of a season with the Wizards as he was acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline last season. He has shown himself to be a vital piece to the puzzle in Washington as they have been rebuilding their roster. Smart was supposed to stick around and make an impact on the younger players for the Wizards. He has done so already, and the Wizards ultimately decided to part ways with Smart.
The development of the younger players on the Wizards progressed quicker than anticipated. Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson and Colby Jones have benefited tremendously from Smart. He has helped them to play better and make better decisions on both ends of the floor. Acquiring CJ McCollum may have played a part in the Wizards moving off of Smart so soon as well.
Additionally, Smart wants to be in a good situation and win in the NBA. He hasn’t won a championship yet, and his time is running out as he continues to age. Smart’s time with the Wizards is over after just half a season with the Wizards. The Wizards appear to feel comfortable and confident with their young players and look to be prepared to play them heavy minutes this upcoming season.
