Wizards Players Offer Insight for NBA Draft
There is a saying in the NBA, “This is where amazing happens.” For the Washington Wizards, we have seen Gilbert Arenas hit a game-winning shot and celebrate before the shot even went in. The Wizards pushed one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James, to his limits when he was in his prime. We even saw who many consider the greatest of all-time in Michael Jordan, who scored 43 points at age 40 for the Wizards. These amazing moments all start with the draft. Some of the young Wizards players have offered insight as the team prepares for that moment.
Bub Carrington said of preparing for the NBA Draft: “Weirdly enough, I did research on the draft. Who were the first 25 picks of every draft 10 years before me? You know, stuff like that. I just researched things.”
It appears Carrington is a player who likes and appreciates history. He seems to respect the game and even the players who came before him. That is good for the game of basketball. The Wizards are lucky to have a player like Carrington, who was drafted with the 14th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
AJ Johnson was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Johnson said of the draft: “I got a haircut, got my hair done. But I was just with my family and just with my friends, my brothers, just chilling. I was just getting ready for the night.”
Johnson is a player who seems to really buy into family and chemistry. He may be a glue guy for the team, as he appears to really be a team player, as chemistry appears to be important to him.
Alex Sarr was taken with the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Coming from France, here is what Sarr had to say in preparing for the draft: “Hanging with my family during the day. I got my suit ready, and then we had a lot of things to do. We were going from one place to another, but it was a very exciting night."
Being the number two overall pick comes with great responsibility. Sarr was solid this season as he averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game, being the primary big man for the Wizards this season.
Another player who became a huge contributor for the Wizards is Kyshawn George. Regarding the draft, George said, “My stylist came with my suit, and I was just enjoying the time with my brother. We had lunch with all the NBA Draftees and my family. I just enjoyed the moment and finished all the details."
Kyshawn George’s brother is Keyonte George, who plays for the Utah Jazz. No doubt, knowing someone who is already in the league gives you the ultimate insight when it comes to preparing for the NBA Draft.
