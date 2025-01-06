Wizards Playing Different Without Jordan Poole
The Washington Wizards have been without leading scorer Jordan Poole for three out of the last five games after he suffered a hip contusion in late December against the Charlotte Hornets.
With Poole out, players have to step up, and the offense has to change how it plays a little bit.
Wizards guard Jared Butler explains what kind of changes need to be made.
“It’s definitely a different kind of style,” Butler said postgame. “I think JP adds a lot of flare like some randomness to our offense and I think maybe more so single hits at times. JP is like a home run hitter at times but just more singles.”
Even though the Wizards have played without Poole, head coach Brian Keefe says it is not an excuse for the team's losing. Keefe pointed out that the Wizards have played well without Poole in the past, so the team won't be using that as an excuse behind the poor performances.
Players have to step up in Poole's absence, like Butler did with 17 points off the bench and Kyle Kuzma did with 28 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
'Home runs' can't be replaced by one player, especially if they are only hitting singles. It usually takes a few singles to score, so the Wizards all have to be on their A-game in order to execute, because it doesn't take much to strike out as well.
The season is long and it is all about adaptation. Teams that are able to roll with the punches when their best players are down are the ones that usually rise towards the top of the standings.
The Wizards will get back out on the court tomorrow night when they take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.
