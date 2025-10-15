Wizards Preseason Standouts Making Bilal Coulibaly Trade Possible
The Washington Wizards' most intriguing player, Bilal Coulibaly, is sitting out the entirety of preseason due to an injury he suffered playing for Team France. He ultimately had surgery on his wrist and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks. Coulibaly did need the rest, as he was a staple for France during EuroBasket. This injury, though, has made it evident that the team can survive without him.
The depth of young players on this squad is absurd. The guards have Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson, and the centers have Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic. The forwards have the most depth, though. The team is bringing back Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George. Still, they also added two young players who have taken advantage of the preseason. Enter Cam Whitmore and Will Riley.
Starting with Whitmore, he is someone that Will Dawkins has always wanted on the squad, and it is obvious why. Whitmore is a super athletic player and a freak of nature when it comes to athleticism. He can jump out of the gym, is strong, and is quick for his size. This athletic ability also makes him a great driving and slashing threat on offense. His defense could use some work, but being athletic can naturally make someone a better defender.
Riley, on the other hand, is a rookie who did not have many expectations set for him by the fanbase. In two preseason games, though, he is looking like the steal of the 2025 draft. The forward won Big 10 Sixth Man of the Year at Illinois, and that sort of play has translated to the NBA hardwood. It is bold to say that Riley can win Sixth Man of the Year at the NBA level before he has played a single game, but the upside is there.
Through two preseason games, Riley and Whitmore have tallied a combined 38 points and are shooting 56 percent from the field. The two are also shooting a combined 42.8 percent from behind the arc. Offensively, both of these new Wizards players have been great. The defense can be cleaned up, but with their athletic frames, players can easily become better defenders.
The way they have been playing, though, has made it a reality where Coulibaly faces immense pressure from the front office this season. Coulibaly has the potential to be great, but will that ever be realized in Washington? With a stacked forward and wing group now in the DMV, parting with the former lottery pick may be a reality fans need to grasp with.
