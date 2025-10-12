Studs and Duds From Wizards Preseason Loss to Raptors
The Washington Wizards dropped their first preseason matchup to the Toronto Raptors 113-112. The squad made a remarkable comeback in the fourth quarter, giving themselves a chance to win it with 4.2 seconds remaining. Will Riley got the ball and drove to the rim, drawing the foul. He hit both his free throws to give Washington the lead with less than a second remaining. Then, Olivier Sarr hit a game-winning alley-oop layup to win the game for Toronto.
It was an unfortunate way for the game to end, but there was a ton of great information to take away. From rookie debuts to returning players shaking off the rust, here are the studs and duds from the loss.
Stud: Alex Sarr
Alex Sarr was cleared to play just days before the first preseason game, so it was expected he would have some rust. However, Sarr was arguably the best player for the Wizards in this loss. The starting center recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and even knocked down a three-pointer in his 17 minutes of action.
It was only a small sample size, but he took the leap. A big concern was his efficiency, and Sarr was living inside the paint in this game. Definitely, he was a wall, not allowing anything inside the paint. Overall, Sarr looked great, and if he keeps up these performances, he will find his way on these lists plenty of times during the season.
Dud: Bub Carrington
This was a horrible season debut for Bub Carrington; there is no other way to put it. Carrington was a -38 on the night and did not make a single shot from the field. His only points came from the free throw line, as he recorded four points, two assists, and one rebound. The point guard also had four turnovers in 23 minutes of play.
The only thing Carrington looked decent at was defense. He had a nice block at the beginning of the game and was decent out on the perimeter. However, that is not enough to overlook what was just a horrible offensive outing.
Stud: CJ McCollum
In his first game as a member of the Wizards, CJ McCollum was on fire offensively. The veteran guard finished his debut with 19 points on five for nine shooting from distance, five rebounds, and two assists. He was the offensive threat that kept the Wizards in the game during the first half.
Other than offense, there is nothing to highlight for McCollum. He needs to get around 25 points a night, and this game shows he can actually average close to 30 points. If McCollum played in the fourth quarter, the Wizards could have easily won this game.
Dud: Tristan Vukcevic
Although Tristan Vukcevic said he was trying to be like Nikola Jokic after playing with him in EuroBasket, he was far from being one of the best players in the world. Just like Carrington, it was a hideous game for the Serbian. Vukcevic finished his night with nine points after hitting all five of his free throws and four rebounds.
The point total is very deceiving, as he was actually generating negative points for the Wizards, finishing with a -30. He had four turnovers and caused multiple turnovers as his spacing was deplorable. He seemed to have zero feel on offense and looked confused like a lost puppy. It is not too far-fetched to say Marvin Bagley should get more playing time than Vukcevic.
