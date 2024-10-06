Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Raptors Preview: Preseason Tips Off

The Washington Wizards face off against the Toronto Raptors in the season opener. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the net against Washington Wizards foward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the net against Washington Wizards foward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards play basketball today as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the preseason opener from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

The first game of the preseason is always a mixed bag of tricks considering the fact that there is a lot of unknowns.

Coach Brian Keefe spoke with The Athletic insider Josh Robbins earlier this weekend, and he mentioned that the rotations he was building were not finalized, so the Wizards may be going into the game winging it. The only players they aren't expected to have for certainty are Saddiq Bey, who is still recovering from a torn ACL and Malcolm Brogdon, who suffered a hand injury and left Montreal to go back to D.C. for imaging.

The Raptors are in a similar boat with the Wizards in the fact that they are looking to rebuild this season, but they also have a lot of strong pieces on their roster that they could go with moving forward. Scottie Barnes leads the way, fresh off of his new maximum contract extension he signed this offseason. The Raptors also have former New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and forward RJ Barrett to complement Barnes.

The Raptors present a good test for the Wizards in their first game, and they can use the opportunity to set a baseline for themselves as they get into the rest of the preseason to see which lineups work, which ones don't and what the team needs to work on as they get ready for their regular season opener on Oct. 24 against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

When/Watch: Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News