Wizards vs. Raptors Preview: Preseason Tips Off
The Washington Wizards play basketball today as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the preseason opener from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.
The first game of the preseason is always a mixed bag of tricks considering the fact that there is a lot of unknowns.
Coach Brian Keefe spoke with The Athletic insider Josh Robbins earlier this weekend, and he mentioned that the rotations he was building were not finalized, so the Wizards may be going into the game winging it. The only players they aren't expected to have for certainty are Saddiq Bey, who is still recovering from a torn ACL and Malcolm Brogdon, who suffered a hand injury and left Montreal to go back to D.C. for imaging.
The Raptors are in a similar boat with the Wizards in the fact that they are looking to rebuild this season, but they also have a lot of strong pieces on their roster that they could go with moving forward. Scottie Barnes leads the way, fresh off of his new maximum contract extension he signed this offseason. The Raptors also have former New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and forward RJ Barrett to complement Barnes.
The Raptors present a good test for the Wizards in their first game, and they can use the opportunity to set a baseline for themselves as they get into the rest of the preseason to see which lineups work, which ones don't and what the team needs to work on as they get ready for their regular season opener on Oct. 24 against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors
Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
When/Watch: Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass
