Wizards Remain Near Bottom of Power Rankings
Ostensibly, all media outlets have the same opinion about the Washington Wizards…and it isn’t a high one.
Bleacher Report recently dropped its power rankings just a few weeks ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Unsurprisingly, the reigning and defending champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, checked in at No. 1. The team that came closest to knocking them off last year, the Denver Nuggets, came in at No. 2. Washington, though, didn’t make an appearance until the list was near its end, No. 28 to be exact.
In their analysis of why Washington checked in so low, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey made some solid points.
“The Washington Wizards are the third team likely in the mix for the worst record in the NBA,” Bailey wrote. “And they can also chalk that up to youth. The Wizards have a whopping nine players on the roster who were first-round picks and are still playing on their rookie contracts. They have a pair of solid veterans (Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum) and a perennial 20-point-per-game scorer (McCollum) to guide them, but they don't seem long for this team. Both should be prime trade targets in February.”
In a league where teams are either too old or have a mixture of both youth and wisdom, the Wizards have gone all in on the youth movement. But what Bleacher Report is underestimating is their ability to take the next step in their development.
Alex Sarr, after averaging 13 points, 6.5 boards, and 1.5 blocks a night last year, came in fourth in the Rookie of the Year race. Bub Carrington had a strong year, averaging just a shade under 10 points a night, and looks like he could be Washington’s point guard of the future. McCollum has averaged at least 20 points for a decade as a second or third option, but that number could increase now that he’s getting a chance at being the number one option for the first time in his career.
Khris Middleton hasn’t looked like his All-Star self in a few seasons, but he’ll get plenty of shots and opportunities to prove his worth. Still, even with all the positives, Bleacher Report believes they’re a lost cause.
