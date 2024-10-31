Wizards Rookie Is Still Growing - Literally
The Washington Wizards have three very talented rookies on their 2024-25 roster. Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington are the two most talked about rookies, but Kyshawn George has also carved out a role for himself in his first NBA season.
Drafted with the No. 24 overall pick, George projects to be a big part of the Wizards' future already. He has played in all four games to start the year and he has even made a start.
George has shown flashes of huge potential. He has a lot of raw talent that will need to be developed, but Washington truly feels that it has something special in George.
One crazy fact about George is that he's literally still growing taller.
As shared by Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network, George has grown from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8 over the past 15 months or so. He also stated that after a scan of his growth plates, he believes that he will end up being 6-foot-10.
That growth could end up becoming a key factor for the Wizards. If he can keep his current play style while getting even bigger, he is going to be a very dangerous small forward.
So far this season in four games, George has averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He has shot 30.8 percent from the floor and has made just two of his 16 three-point attempts.
Clearly, there is a lot of room to develop his game on the offensive end of the court. However, he is already a solid defender and his length will continue helping him defensively.
At just 20 years old, George is one of the many key building blocks that Washington has put together. Bilal Coulibaly, the other two rookies, and even Corey Kispert are all young with plenty of room to improve.
For the first time in a long time, Wizards fans should be excited about the long-term outlook for the team. The front office is doing it the right way and they're getting guys with tons of upside to grow into.
