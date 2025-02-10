Wizards Have Shot to Network Victor Wembanyama
In Corporate America, networking is key to success. Networking can be defined as the action or process of interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts. It comes from within many companies when connections are formed to better benefit the company. Networking can even be done externally, where the famous saying proves true - "It's not what you know, but who you know." The Washington Wizards are familiar with this in the case of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly.
The NBA feels like a community the way teams are formed nowadays. Many of these players have played with each other before entering the league. Some of them may be friends. Others may simply know each other, have international roots or some form of bonding in one way or another. That is the case for Wembanyama.
The Wizards are hosting the Spurs tonight at Capital One Arena as the game will start at 7 p.m. ET. Wembanyama is in his second season and has already been named to the Western Conference NBA All-Star team this season. The argument can be made that he should have made the team last year, as he was dominant then as well. He is averaging 24 points per game this season and has improved in that category from last season.
He continues to dominate on both sides of the ball as he is averaging four blocks per game this season as well. It is safe to say that he is one of the best players in the league already even at the young age of 21.
Wembanyama has ties to France, just like Coulibaly. They have shared the court and played the game of basketball since the age of 13. They even had success together in 2017 as they won the French U13 championship.
They even played together for the Metropolitans 92 under-21 team during the 2022-23 season. Most recently, they played in the 2024 FIBA Basketball Olympics for the France national team.
There is no secret that the Wizards want and need to improve their roster. They are already on the right track. The connection and networking of Wembanyama will prove to be beneficial to the Wizards. If they can acquire him and pair him with Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly, that could put the Wizards in the championship conversation in the NBA.
