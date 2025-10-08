Wizards Should Sign Heat Guard
The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild, with a young and unproven roster in need of direction, identity, and veteran leadership. Amid this transition, the franchise should seriously consider signing former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo. While Oladipo hasn’t played in the NBA in recent years due to a string of tough injuries, he recently made a surprising appearance for a Chinese team in a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. The surprise of the game, which made headlines, is that he outscored everyone on the floor for the San Antonio Spurs. This may have added fuel to his fire, as there haven’t been any NBA teams expressing interest in signing him over the summer, which led him to play for a team in China.
Despite his absence from the league, Oladipo showed he still has the competitive fire, athleticism, and energy that once made him one of the league’s most exciting two-way guards. His standout performance wasn’t just a flash of skill; rather, it was a testament to his perseverance and hunger to return to the NBA stage. Many teams have steered clear of Oladipo because of his injury history, but the Wizards are in a unique position to take a low-risk, high-reward gamble. They don’t need Oladipo to be the 20-point scorer he once was. Instead, they need someone who can serve as a veteran mentor, a locker room leader, and a daily example of professionalism and resilience.
Oladipo’s story of rising to stardom, facing major setbacks, and continuing to fight for another chance would resonate deeply with Washington’s young core. His work ethic and refusal to give up could set the tone for the entire organization. Oladipo becoming a Wizard would light a spark in this team. His presence alone would remind the team to never take a play off, to never take the game for granted, and to give 100% every day.
With a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, Oladipo could become the emotional leader this team lacks. His influence might be just what the Wizards need to speed up their rebuild and even make a surprise appearance for making the playoffs. Washington should give Victor Oladipo the opportunity he’s earned, not just for his sake, but for the future of the franchise.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!