Wizards Get Good Injury News Ahead of Celtics Game
The Washington Wizards are preparing to face off against the Boston Celtics tonight, and they could do so with one of their key players back in the lineup, according to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.
"Bilal Coulibaly is not included on the Wizards' injury report for Friday night's game against the Celtics, signaling Coulibaly will be available to play. Coulibaly had been in the NBA's concussion protocol after he was elbowed Sunday and missed Monday's game," Robbins tweeted.
Coulibaly, 20, left Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons early after getting hit in the face with an elbow. That led to him not playing against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, and shortly after, he entered the NBA's concussion protocol.
Thankfully, the three full days of rest the Wizards have had allowed Coulibaly to heal and not miss any more time.
The Wizards will need Coulibaly, one of their leading scorers and best players to start the season, as they look to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Celtics in tonight's NBA Cup opener.
Tipoff between the Wizards and Celtics is set for 7 p.m. ET.
