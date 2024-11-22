Celtics vs. Wizards Preview: NBA Cup Play Continues
The Washington Wizards are back on the court after three long rest days to take on the defending champion Boston Celtics in their second Emirates NBA Cup game.
The two teams are coming on very different wavelengths coming into the matchup. The Wizards are sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-11 record. During their nine-game losing streak, the Wizards have lost eight of those games by double digits, making it a long month for Washington.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are sitting pretty with a 12-3 mark, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. The only team ahead of the Celtics are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who started the season off 15-0 before falling to Boston in Tuesday's NBA Cup game.
With the Celtics coming into this game 1-1 in NBA Cup play, they will look to win big against the Wizards to get their point differential up for a potential tiebreaker scenario in the group and wild card race.
That could lead to a big blowout, but the Wizards will do everything in their power to try and prevent that from happening.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Celtics vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Friday, November 22 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Celtics vs. Wizards Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- C Tristan Vukcevic (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Boston Celtics
- C Kristaps Porzingis (OUT - foot)
Celtics vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
Boston Celtics
- PG Jrue Holiday
- SG Derrick White
- SF Jaylen Brown
- PF Jayson Tatum
- C Al Horford
