Wizards Officially Miss Playoffs for Fourth-Straight Season
Often in life, history tends to repeat itself. We have seen countless times the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Finals. We also have seen the Charlotte Hornets never appear in the NBA Finals. History is repeating itself with the Washington Wizards as they have officially been eliminated from the playoffs.
It has been a long road for the Wizards over the years as they have now missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year in a row. The desire to win is there in Washington with the Wizards. Both the fans and the players as well as the coaching staff are ready for it. However, the capability to win isn't quite there for anyone yet.
The Wizards have such a young team. They are still learning the game both individually as players as well as a team from top to bottom. Despite everything, they still have a lot of talent on the team.
With all of the talent, these players are still trying to figure out their roles and what they need to do to have team success. You can easily build the team around Jordan Poole, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, or even Bilal Coulibaly. That goes to show and tell you just how much talent is on this team. However, the Wizards want all the talent to fit and be built collectively. Injuries have hurt them as well in this department.
The Wizards also have a head coach in Brian Keefe who doesn't have a lot of experience there as a leader. While he hasn't done a terrible job in his role, he too is still learning and figuring things out. That is why we have seen a surge in the team winning as they acquired veterans.
Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have had a positive effect on the team. The lack of veterans have hurt the team and caused them to struggle because they didn't have a lot of leadership. The revolving door of players over the years has had a negative impact too.
No doubt, General manager Will Dawkins has been busy. However, he has been helping the Wizards steer the ship in the right direction. The revolving door of players has caused a bit of instability. At this time, the Wizards appear to have their chemistry going in the right direction. No matter the case, the Wizards have officially been eliminated mathematically from the playoffs for yet another season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!