Wizards Legend Begins Next Basketball Endeavor
One hard reality everyone has to accept is that we all are aging and getting older daily. We may have to change our lives such as our diet and exercising as we go through this experience. We may not be able to do the things we once were able to do. That is the feeling with former Washington Wizards legend, John Wall.
Wall has had an exceptional NBA career. To better describe it, he has had an amazing basketball career. This dates back to his days at Kentucky playing with the Wildcats under head coach John Calipari.
The way Wall played the game there won him the privilege of being selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Wizards.
Wall was must-watch TV. Every game he played in gave us all a highlight reel we would have to rewind to play back for a second and third time because it was so impressive. He was so quick, strong, elusive, and he played the game the right way. He wasn't a selfish player whatsoever. He knew when to be aggressive and when to get his teammates involved. Wall is one of the greatest Wizards of all-time.
As he has expressed the desire to play the game again, it appears we may have seen the last of Wall on the court in the NBA. At age 34, time appears to not be on his side. This is a young man's game. With that being said, Wall still has plenty to offer us for the game of basketball.
Just the other night, Wall made his live NBA TV debut as an analyst. He was great as he gave his thoughts towards the game. It is a good feeling to see the players you grew up loving to watch transition to life after basketball.
That makes them elite at their job already as they understand the game in an elite manner. We may not have seen Wall on the court recently, but it feels like we have seen just the beginning of him in the studio.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!