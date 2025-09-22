Wizards Unveil New City Edition Jerseys
With the 2025-26 season on the horizon, Washington Wizards fans will have plenty to sink their teeth into.
The club will look to bounce back from a disappointing season last year, one that saw the team finish with an 18-64 record..This time, they'll be doing so in style, debuting a new set of uniforms to pair with their home and away looks for the upcoming season.
The Wizards unveiled their new City Edition uniform today for the 2025-26 NBA season, offering fans a fresh look while honoring the team's past.
The design pays homage to the gold alternated uniform the Wizards wore from the 2006-09 seasons, with a modern configuration putting a contemporary twist on a classic look.
the iconic gold-and-black color way uniforms, once worn by stars like Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antwan Jamison have remained a fan favorite over the years consistently ranking the most requested uniform design among Wizards fans.
“Uniforms using the gold and black colorway has been a request from the fans as well as players since the City Edition concept debuted years ago, with the black city edition uniform worn in 2018 starting the conversation,” said Rebecca Winn, Sr. Vice President of Wizards Marketing via a press release . "When Nike directed us to 'remix’ a former City Edition, we immediately thought of the classic Wizards uniform first worn in 2006. We think this version will look great on the team and on the court, and the fans will be excited about the uniform and accompanying merchandise offerings as well.”
Along with the new uniforms, the Wizards will have a matching city edition court, which will be used concurrently with the team's city edition uniform throughout the regular season. The court is emblazoned with "DMV" in the middle, recognizing D.C. and the surrounding states: Maryland and Virginia.
The Wizards will debut their uniforms on November 16 at home when they take on the Brooklyn Nets and will wear them 29 times throughout the 2025-26 season. The Wizards will kick off the regular season on the road when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on October 22nd, 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!