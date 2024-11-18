Inside The Wizards

Wizards Veterans Embrace Rookies, Build Chemistry

The Washington Wizards are slowly improving their chemistry.

Sep 30, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) poses for a portrait during Washington Wizards media day 2024 at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are one of the youngest teams in the league with four recent first-round picks all unable to legally buy a drink in a bar.

However, there is also an eclectic mix of veterans that have been working hard throughout their careers that can pitch in and help throughout the games.

Veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, is part of this group and he can now contribute on the floor now that his thumb has healed from a surgery he underwent back in October.

Brogdon says that he is looking forward to building chemistry alongside fellow veterans Corey Kispert, Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma, among others.

“Those are guys that move the ball um that make good decisions that are high IQ,” Brogdon said. “I thought our group out there was was doing well together. [We] made a little bit of a run in the fourth so there's going to be some chemistry that definitely picks up between me all the guys so I'm excited to get there.”

As a point guard, curating chemistry is important for a player like Brogdon. He sets the tone for the entire team both on and off the court, so building rapport with all of his teammates will be important.

With the veterans, there may be a faster track since there is more of an understanding in how the NBA works. But it's also important for Brogdon to be able to get up to speed with the younger players because those are the ones who are expected to be around the Wizards more in the long run.

Brogdon and the Wizards are now traveling up the east coast to take on the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

