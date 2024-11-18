Wizards Preview: Opportunity Arrives With Knicks Struggles
The Washington Wizards have a quick turnaround as they now head to the Big Apple for the second night of a back-to-back taking on the New York Knicks.
The Knicks, like the Wizards, haven't lived up to expectations this season, but things could be starting to turn around.
However, in order for the Wizards to come out on top in Monday's game, they will need to break a long losing streak that they have had on the second night of back-to-backs. Dating back to the 2022-23 campaign, the Wizards have lost 19 consecutive games that came on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Wizards played the Detroit Pistons at home last night, while the Knicks are also coming into the game with little rest having played the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
So, both teams are coming in with a little fatigue, and that could mean the Wizards and their youth can come out with a win if they give an added oomph of energy that the veteran Knicks may not be able to get to.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Knicks Information
- Date, Location: Monday, November 18 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
New York Knicks
- PG Miles McBride (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- SF Kevin McCullar Jr. (OUT - knee)
- PF Precious Achiuwa (OUT - hamstring)
- C Karl-Anthony Towns (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - ankle)
Wizards vs. Knicks Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
New York Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Josh Hart
- SF Mikal Bridges
- PF OG Anunoby
- C Jericho Sims
