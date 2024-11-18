Inside The Wizards

Wizards Preview: Opportunity Arrives With Knicks Struggles

The Washington Wizards are making their way up north to face the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles against Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have a quick turnaround as they now head to the Big Apple for the second night of a back-to-back taking on the New York Knicks.

The Knicks, like the Wizards, haven't lived up to expectations this season, but things could be starting to turn around.

However, in order for the Wizards to come out on top in Monday's game, they will need to break a long losing streak that they have had on the second night of back-to-backs. Dating back to the 2022-23 campaign, the Wizards have lost 19 consecutive games that came on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Wizards played the Detroit Pistons at home last night, while the Knicks are also coming into the game with little rest having played the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

So, both teams are coming in with a little fatigue, and that could mean the Wizards and their youth can come out with a win if they give an added oomph of energy that the veteran Knicks may not be able to get to.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Knicks Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, November 18 - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

New York Knicks

  • PG Miles McBride (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • SF Kevin McCullar Jr. (OUT - knee)
  • PF Precious Achiuwa (OUT - hamstring)
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - ankle)

Wizards vs. Knicks Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Josh Hart
  • SF Mikal Bridges
  • PF OG Anunoby
  • C Jericho Sims

