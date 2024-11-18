Pistons Punch Wizards in Face
The Washington Wizards are still in the loss column after dropping their eighth consecutive game with a 124-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Capital One Arena.
Despite returning home after a five-game road trip, the Wizards' fortunes didn't improve by playing in front of their fans. Instead, it exposed another big issue that the team has faced throughout the season.
“They hit a lot of shots down the stretch,” Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma said postgame. “They did a good job of just being physical with us and that's kind of our one of our bigger problems. When we play a physical team they kind of just punch us in the face and we don't really react to it.”
The Wizards were praised for their physicality earlier in the season by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, but it appears that it has faded over time. Perhaps the losing that the Wizards have gone through over the past few weeks have contributed to the lack of physicality that they bring game in and game out. On top of that, the tight windows in between games is something that the young Wizards are learning about as the season rolls along.
Bumping up the physicality won't solve all of the Wizards' problems, but it could make these games more competitive. Not only have the Wizards lost eight straight games, but all of them have been by at least nine points or more, so they have to take it upon themselves to show a little more pride and that could get the ball rolling back in the right direction.
The Wizards have a quick turnaround as they are back in action tonight against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
