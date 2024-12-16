Inside The Wizards

Wizards Should Keep Eye on BYU PG

The Washington Wizards could look at BYU for their next big prospect.

Dec 3, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) dribbles against Providence Friars guard Bensley Joseph (7) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are looking around at some of the top prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft, and they might be able to find someone from one of the Big 12's newest schools.

BYU point guard Egor Demin is a freshman from Moscow, Russia and he is already making a name for himself in Provo, Utah.

ESPN ranked its top 100 prospects going into next year's draft, and Demin was placed at No. 7.

"NBA teams are still getting a handle on what position and role Demin projects best to, something we'll learn a lot more about when Big 12 play starts soon," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony writes.

"His size, feel for the game, shooting and youth (he's 18, but has an even younger appearance) will keep him in top-10 conversations, with room to move up if he can make adjustments as the season moves on and find another gear with his intensity and aggressiveness."

The only players that ranked ahead of Demin were Duke wing Kon Knueppel, French point guard Nolan Traore, Baylor shooting guard VJ Edgecombe, Rutgers star Ace Bailey, his teammate Dylan Harper and projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

The Wizards don't have point guard as a major need considering they have Jordan Poole, Malcolm Brogdon and last year's No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington.

However, Brogdon is a free agent at season's end, Poole could play either guard position and Demin may have a higher ceiling than Carrington.

There is still a lot of time between now and the draft in June, but if Demin raises his stock and remains among the top prospects in the class, the Wizards should consider the idea of adding him to the roster.

The Wizards return to the court on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.

