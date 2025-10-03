Wizards Have Massive Offensive Concern Entering Preseason
The Washington Wizards are hoping for a better 2025-26 season after a season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
The vibes are extremely high surrounding the team as training camp continues to progress and the preseason approaches.
Head coach Will Dawkins will look to push for better effort next season, and one area that could be improved is the team's lack of offensive firepower.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buck highlighted the Wizards' biggest problem entering the 2025 NBA Preseason is the team's lack of scoring punch.
"The Wizards, who aren't too much farther along in their own youth movement, were the league's least-threatening offense last season. And as subjective as that sounds, it kind of feels like just an objective assessment"Despite playing at the pace, they somehow managed to score just the fourth-fewest points. For context, the other teams in the top five in pace were all top-six in points per game," Buckley wrote.
"Offensive rating painted an even bleaker picture of Washington's attack. The Wizards not only brought up the rear with a offensive rating, but they were also one of just two teams sitting south of 108 and one of six to land below 110," he continued.
"No returning Wizard averaged more than 13 points last season (Alex Sarr), meaning this offense may wind up running through either trade-candidate-in-waiting CJ McCollum or incoming rookie Tre Johnson, this year's No. 6 pick."
The Wizards' offense remains a significant concern for the team going into the next season. The team will look to several of their young stars on the roster for a substantial boost on offense.
The Wizards also drafted one of the best scoring guard in college basketball last season, Tre Johnson, out of Texas, and also traded for CJ McCollum in a deal that sent Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans.
McCollum has proved to be a prolific scorer throughout his career, spending with the Portland Trail Blazers. And Pelicans and Khris Middleton, has also shown to be reliable offensive threat throughout his career.
Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly have shown flashes of offensive brilance last season, however it's clear that the Wizards till have a ways to go.
