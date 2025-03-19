What Corey Kispert's Injury Means for Wizards
It is safe and fair to say that Corey Kispert is a glue guy for the Washington Wizards. He is a player that comes in, plays hard, and does everything the coaching staff asks of him. He is also a player who doesn't complain about minutes or not being able to start either. He takes full advantage of every opportunity he is given. Losing him for the rest of the season is a huge blow for DC.
Kispert is the kind of player who gives it his all, but recently that worked against him, as he injured his thumb and will miss the rest of the 2024-2025 season. Many have been left wonder: who is the next man up?
AJ Johnson appears to be that player in the Wizards' future. He also appears to be a player the Wizards want to focus on within his development. The Wizards acquired him for a reason. They see some potential in him. However, they are focused on bringing it out to the fullest, which is why he has spent some time in the G-League with the Capital City Go-Go.
Due to Kispert's injury, we can expect a lot of minutes for AJ Johnson. We know Kispert to be one of the team's best three-point shooters. With him missing the rest of the season, the Wizards may begin to struggle a bit from beyond the arc as a team.
Kispert ability to even be a decoy offensively has helped the Wizards and their other players who have shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Kispert's presence will be missed the rest of the way for the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!