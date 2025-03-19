Inside The Wizards

What Corey Kispert's Injury Means for Wizards

The Washington Wizards have lost Corey Kispert for the season and are sure to feel his loss.

Mar 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) arrives at the Scotiabank Arena before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
It is safe and fair to say that Corey Kispert is a glue guy for the Washington Wizards. He is a player that comes in, plays hard, and does everything the coaching staff asks of him. He is also a player who doesn't complain about minutes or not being able to start either. He takes full advantage of every opportunity he is given. Losing him for the rest of the season is a huge blow for DC.

Kispert is the kind of player who gives it his all, but recently that worked against him, as he injured his thumb and will miss the rest of the 2024-2025 season. Many have been left wonder: who is the next man up?

AJ Johnson appears to be that player in the Wizards' future. He also appears to be a player the Wizards want to focus on within his development. The Wizards acquired him for a reason. They see some potential in him. However, they are focused on bringing it out to the fullest, which is why he has spent some time in the G-League with the Capital City Go-Go.

Due to Kispert's injury, we can expect a lot of minutes for AJ Johnson. We know Kispert to be one of the team's best three-point shooters. With him missing the rest of the season, the Wizards may begin to struggle a bit from beyond the arc as a team.

Kispert ability to even be a decoy offensively has helped the Wizards and their other players who have shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Kispert's presence will be missed the rest of the way for the Wizards.

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

